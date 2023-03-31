Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,757. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

