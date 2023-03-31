Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 12,242,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,019,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

