Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,627 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

SO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 2,478,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.