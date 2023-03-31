Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Separately, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BATS HYMU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Profile

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

