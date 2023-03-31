Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.58 on Friday, reaching $206.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,016 shares of company stock worth $2,387,630. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.