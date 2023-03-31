PAR Technology’s (PAR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.20.

PAR stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

