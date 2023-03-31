Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 2,234 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Shares of COST opened at $491.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

