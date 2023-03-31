Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NVDA stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $676.36 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day moving average is $174.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.