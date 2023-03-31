Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $823,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

