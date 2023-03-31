PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading 3% Higher

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. 1,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

