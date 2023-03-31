PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $22.34 million and $1.62 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

