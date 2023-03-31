Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. Parsons has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.