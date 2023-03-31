Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 53,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $860.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Partner Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.