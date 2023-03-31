Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

