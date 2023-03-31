Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $396.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

