Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

