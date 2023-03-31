Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,658 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.