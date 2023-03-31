Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Aptiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

