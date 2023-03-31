Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.10 and its 200-day moving average is $404.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

