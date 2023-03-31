Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $379.02 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

