PEDEVCO’s (PED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.40 price objective on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Up 9.8 %
PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $81.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.
In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 263,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 263,931 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,933 shares of company stock valued at $282,056. 68.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
