PEDEVCO’s (PED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.40 price objective on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 9.8 %

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $81.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 263,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 263,931 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,933 shares of company stock valued at $282,056. 68.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

