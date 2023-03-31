PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

