Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in March

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perenti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Perenti Price Performance

Shares of Perenti stock remained flat at $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Perenti has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate.

