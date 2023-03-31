Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.57

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 178996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.