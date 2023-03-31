Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.57

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 178996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
