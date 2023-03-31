Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$227.83.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDF stock opened at C$223.50 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of C$164.11 and a 52 week high of C$226.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$195.45.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

