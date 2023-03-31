Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($212.90) to €191.00 ($205.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($284.95) to €264.00 ($283.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.80.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

