Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHAR. TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday.

PHAR opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $850.04 million, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

