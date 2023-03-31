Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 646.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

