Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.98. 1,019,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

