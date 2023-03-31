Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.25

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.25 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.82). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 66.90 ($0.82), with a volume of 985,168 shares trading hands.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.17. The company has a market cap of £381.78 million, a P/E ratio of 460.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.