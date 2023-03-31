Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.36

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as low as $13.07. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 97,267 shares.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

