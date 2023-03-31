Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

PNFP stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $97.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.