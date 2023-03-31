Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $29.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $189,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,238. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

