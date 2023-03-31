Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $224.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $202.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

