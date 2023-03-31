Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.3 days.
Pollard Banknote Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PBKOF remained flat at $15.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
