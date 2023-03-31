Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $161.77 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Polymath has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $161.77 million and $1.28 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00316382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

