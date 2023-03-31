Polymath Trading Down 1.9% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Polymath has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $165.68 million and approximately $439,801.71 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17963189 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,233,723.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

