Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €66.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of PAH3 stock traded up €0.74 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €53.12 ($57.12). 692,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €49.79 ($53.54) and a 12-month high of €90.14 ($96.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

