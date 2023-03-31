Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $0.86. Precigen shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 2,464,429 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Precigen Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $257.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precigen (PGEN)
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.