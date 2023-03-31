Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $0.86. Precigen shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 2,464,429 shares.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $257.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,822.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 381,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,771. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

