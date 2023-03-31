Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

