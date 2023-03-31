Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65.
About Pretium Resources
See Also
