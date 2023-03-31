Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Propel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRLPF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. Propel has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Propel from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

