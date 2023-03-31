ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) is First Affirmative Financial Network’s 8th Largest Position

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury comprises about 2.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 2.07% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBX. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 86,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

