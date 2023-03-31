ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 236,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BIS opened at $20.85 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.