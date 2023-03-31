Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $245,100.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 434,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Prothena by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

