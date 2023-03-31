PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares to Split on Tuesday, April 4th

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PPERF stock remained flat at $0.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,777. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

