Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 290.24%.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

