Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 18.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 287,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 132.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

