Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Lowered by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

CNX Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.