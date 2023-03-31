Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $322.31 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00010961 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $322.31 million and approximately $41.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.33 or 0.06403791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,595,867 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

