QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 10,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

